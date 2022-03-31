South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Testify At SAHRC Hearing On July 2021 Unrest

31 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 1 April 2022, give evidence at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) National Investigative Hearing into the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The Commission has indicated that the President will appear before the Hearings Panel and will give testimony with regard to his responsibility as the Head of State.

The Commission launched the investigative hearings to exercise its constitutional and statutory mandate in relation to the causes of the unrest as well as the impact of the unrest on human rights.

Friday's hearing will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton at 09h00, and will be live streamed on SAHRC's YouTube channel and PresidencyZA platforms.

The South African Human Rights Commission has facilitated media coverage of the event.

