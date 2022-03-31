Zimbabwe: AAG President Scoops Top Award

Local top businessman and mining magnate Pedzisayi "Scott" Sakupwanya scooped the "Best Gold Buyer of the year" award at the annual Mining Industry Awards held on Tuesday night at the State House.

The awards were hosted by Mines and Mining Development and were attended by President Mnangagwa, Vice President Chiwenga, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, Government officials and captains of the mining industry among others.

In an interview with Mr Sakupwanya's manager Ms Shally, she said the award will go a long way in developing their career. She described Mr Sakupwanya, who is also the president of the Affirmative Action Group (AAG), as a hard worker who deserved the award.

"Scott is not an overnight successful businessman, he has worked for over 25 years to get to where he is today. His story is very interesting but I can say he is a humble man and a lot of youths emulate him," she said.

"Not many people know that he was so eager to start earning an income at an early age. His dreams and ambitions as a young man encouraged him to work at the age of 14. He started working as a gardener for a white couple in the mining industry. After a month, they moved him to work at the mine, that is when his journey to success began."

Mr Sakupwanya later hosted "victory celebrations" for the seat he won as councillor for Ward 21, Chizhanje, in Mabvuku.

Speaking at the event in Mabvuku yesterday, he promised to pay school fees for the less privileged children in Mabvuku.

"It is my duty as a citizen and a businessman to assist the less privileged in my community. I promise to pay school fees to the children of Mabvuku. Those who are unemployed, I will make sure you get jobs," he said.

"I am going to drill 20 boreholes in my ward so that we ease the water problems. Those who failed to continue with their education because of the financial problems, kindly come forth and we will assist. I even promised to build a clinic in which people will be assisted for free."

The celebrations saw local Zimdancehall artistes performing for free for guests.