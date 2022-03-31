Tunisia: German Mittelstand Bvmv to Visit Tunisia in May 2022

Tunis/Tunisia — The German Federal Foundation for SMEs (The German Mittelstand BVMV) is considering a work visit in May to Tunisia, targeting several German enterprises operating in Tunisia with a view to exploring investment opportunities in Tunisia, the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines said in a press release.

This decision was announced during a working session held on Wednesday in Germany in the presence of Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Neila Nouira Gongi, on the fringes of her participation in the 8th session of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Conference 2022 (March 29-30, 2022).

The minister affirmed on the occasion Tunisia's willingness to facilitate the setting up of German enterprises active in various fields, notably in the car components sector.

The meeting also offered the opportunity to examine ways to boost cooperation between the two countries, notably in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Besides, Gongi asserted as she chaired works of a VTC symposium on "the future of industrial sectors and modern technologies," in the presence of German and Tunisian enterprises, the availability of human competences in Tunisia and the investment opportunities in promising sectors, including renewable energy and high technologies.

Executive Director of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) Ingrid Gabriella Hoven said at a meeting on "women's role in transition to alternative energies," that GIZ is willing to launch new technical support programmes for Tunisian women.