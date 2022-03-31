Tunisia: German Mittelstand Bvmv to Visit Tunisia in May 2022

31 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The German Federal Foundation for SMEs (The German Mittelstand BVMV) is considering a work visit in May to Tunisia, targeting several German enterprises operating in Tunisia with a view to exploring investment opportunities in Tunisia, the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines said in a press release.

This decision was announced during a working session held on Wednesday in Germany in the presence of Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Neila Nouira Gongi, on the fringes of her participation in the 8th session of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Conference 2022 (March 29-30, 2022).

The minister affirmed on the occasion Tunisia's willingness to facilitate the setting up of German enterprises active in various fields, notably in the car components sector.

The meeting also offered the opportunity to examine ways to boost cooperation between the two countries, notably in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Besides, Gongi asserted as she chaired works of a VTC symposium on "the future of industrial sectors and modern technologies," in the presence of German and Tunisian enterprises, the availability of human competences in Tunisia and the investment opportunities in promising sectors, including renewable energy and high technologies.

Executive Director of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) Ingrid Gabriella Hoven said at a meeting on "women's role in transition to alternative energies," that GIZ is willing to launch new technical support programmes for Tunisian women.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X