Tunisia: 'Daam' Centre Publishes 1st Index of Openness in Tunisia

31 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Index of Openness in Tunisia, developed by the Democratic Transition & Human Rights Support Centre (DAAM) revealed easy access to information from municipalities, but difficulty in accessing information from most ministries.

This index on compliance with access to information law in Tunisia includes 24 ministries, the Presidency of the Republic and the Prime Ministry, the Parliament, constitutional authorities and 35 municipalities, DAAM President Mohamed Omrane said at a press conference held Thursday in Tunis to present the results of this report.

The 10-month (February - December 2021) process of compiling the report is based on four pillars, namely awareness, transparency, access and integrity, he added.

With regard to the report's recommendations, DAAM president pointed out the need to provide the National Access to Information Authority with the necessary human and financial resources to help it fully discharge its mission.

The Index of Openness will be published each year, he specified, indicating that next year it will include all the country's municipalities.

