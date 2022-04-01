Nigeria: Fresh Crisis in Tuface's Home As Annie's Brother Claims She Ruined His Life

Wisdom Macaulay, brother of Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay Idibia, has accused her of introducing him to drugs.

Wisdom took to his Instagram page to call out his sister over unpaid bills, alleging that she convinced him not to pay his wife's bride price.

In a video, he said, "Hello Nigerians, my name is Wisdom Macaulay, I'm the elder brother of Annie Macaulay Idibia. I'm crying out for help now because at this moment, my life is being threatened. I've been working with my sister for some time but she will never pay me my dues.

"She would rather send me 20k, 30k, turn me to her slave and at the end of the day, she can decide when she's angry to end it. Some weeks back, her husband gave me some money that I've been begging him for years, the money wasn't so much but I used it to settle my home.

"I have a wife, Imo state, I am sorry that I haven't come to rightful thing, I haven't come to pay your daughter's dowry. It's not because I don't want to but because I've been manipulated for many years. Annie introduced me to drugs, hard drugs. Annie takes drugs, she's a drug addict, she takes it everyday and it is the same way she doesn't have peace with anybody, she quarrels and fights with everybody. I defended her because I love her as a sister but I now realized that she doesn't even have love or any good intentions for me.

"I wasn't around for two weeks, I came back because I had my own issues I was trying to sort. I came back and begged my sister that we should continue with the things and work we were doing. She decided to take everything away from me, she took away the job, she wouldn't give me a car. I've been begging my sister for a car to do Uber for many years now so that I can at least on my own provide for my wife and three children, my sister has never responded to me. I came back to beg her so I can continue with the manager job that she offered me but at the end of the day, she turned me to her errand boy, a slave.

Ánnie is evil

"Annie is evil, she doesn't want me to be able to stand on my own. Then this afternoon, after she sent me out from her house, I heard that she went on social media to say that I beat her. Nigerians, if I meet Annie inside 2face's house, will I be able to sleep in Richmond Estate in Elegushi for one night? I was there for six days begging my sister for an opportunity to work, feed my children and stand on my own but she will not give me a chance. Every slight opportunity, she will call and insult my wife, she insults everybody. Everyday she is on drugs, she introduced me to it and sometimes it gets into my head.

"I used to believe that as a sister she had good intentions for me, if you go back to my previous pictures, this is not how I looked, this is not who I am. At the end of the day, she now took away the only opportunity for me to feed my own family from me because she doesn't want me to stand on my own. This morning, I've been begging Annie for the least car in her compound to do Uber that I'll drop at the end of the day but she refused. She got me frustrated when she said that I can no longer work with her and she will no longer help me just because I didn't go for one week of which I was calling her. The moment she realized that her husband gave me small money, she blocked every means of communication with me and set me up to loose the only way that I can feed my family.

"Nigerians, I am crying and begging for help. I just want to be able to stand on my own. When I was leaving her house this morning, I took the car with the mindset that I will use it for Uber and be returning it to her but she sent her driver with some boys with knives, I was afraid and so I parked the car and ran for my life, the car had to be towed to the station. As I'm speaking to you now, she sent threats, I and my family's lives are at risk. I want Nigerians to know that if anything happens to me or my family, it is not far from Annie. I need help, I'm scared, I don't know what she will do next"

Reacting to Wisdom's allegations, Annie stated that she was always taking care of him and his family and she would never understand why he chose to lie against her. She went further to say that her brother's outburst was because she refused for him to be her manager.

This is coming six months after one of Annie's elder brother, Sylvester Macaulay, publicly disowned her.