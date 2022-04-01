Nigeria: NFF Sacks Super Eagles' Technical Crew

Following the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Technical Adviser of the team, Augustine Eguavoen, has stepped down from his position with immediate effect.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has in the meantime withdrawn the two-and-half-year contract offered the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect.

According to the general secretary of NFF, Dr Sanusi Muhammed, a new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately.

"We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours," Sanusi stated.