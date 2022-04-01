Nigeria: Super Eagles Rise in Latest FIFA Ranking Despite Failure to Clinch World Cup Ticket

Nigeria have been rated as the 30th best footballing country in the world in the latest ranking released by the global football governing body FIFA on Thursday.

This is coming two days after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals scheduled for Qatar.

Prior to the current ranking, Nigeria were in 32nd position but the country has now moved two places in the latest ranking.

In Africa, Nigeria are ranked 3rd best football nation after Senegal and Morocco who occupied the first and second positions respectively.

Behind Nigeria are Egypt, Tunisia and Cameroon in fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana who stopped Nigeria from qualifying for the quadrennial showpiece moved a place from 61 to 60.

Globally, Brazil are the number one best team in the world, followed by Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Netherlands, making the top 10 respectively.

The list of 11-20 positions has Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia, Colombia, Wales, Sweden, and Senegal respectively.