Nigeria: Bandits Abduct Farmers in Kaduna, Kidnap Lagos-Bound Travellers in Kogi

Bandits have abducted two farmers at Unguwar Barde village along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon while the villagers were cleaning the farm in preparation for farming season.

The two victims were identified as Wada and Idi, both married with children.

One of the village leaders, who simply gave his name as Mr Barde, said the bandits called to inform them that the two farmers were in their custody.

"We are very worried because the two adult men went to the farm to clean it in preparation for farming season when the bandits came and picked them up."

"Most of us here are poor people, which is why we avoided going deep into the bush to farm but they still hunt our people," he said.

According to him, the whole villagers are confused and terrified even though the bandits are yet to make ransom demand.

Contacted, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, asked for the exact location where the abduction took place and promised to get back but had not done so as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, seven passengers on board Benue State-owned transport vehicle known as Benue Links have been kidnapped.

They were abducted one week after six other passengers travelling to Lagos on board Benue Links were kidnapped in Ochadamu in Kogi.

Their captors are said to have opened talks with families of their victims while demanding N5 million each on a pastor and his son.

Narrating the latest incident, wife of the abducted pastor, Mrs Hannah Orhena, told newsmen that her husband and son alongside five others were taken into captivity on Tuesday about 3pm around Kabba area in Kogi State.

"My husband and son including five others boarded Benue Links going to Lagos but were abducted between Kabba and Ahiere on Tuesday at about 3pm.

"The abductors called me Thursday night between 10pm and 11pm and demanded N5m but I negotiated for N500,000 they refused and asked me to get someone who could speak Hausa. My husband and son spoke to me.

"They (abductors) told me that they came from Zamfara and have a boss in Abuja. I only negotiated for my family as it's everybody to himself.

"My husband pastors at Jesus Prophetical and Apostolic Church aka Jesus Family located at North Bank in Makurdi," the woman added.

But the General Manager of Benue Links, Mrs Monica Ugela, told journalists that she was not aware of the incident.