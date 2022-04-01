Zimbabwe: 'Don't Charge Community Radios Rentals'

Local authorities have been urged not to charge community radio stations rentals as they are non-profit media entities that work for the community, Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Kindness Paradza has said.

He said this during an appreciation tour of Radio BuKalanga, located in Plumtree town, Matabeleland South Province.

Deputy Minister Paradza was assessing progress made in the setting up of Radio BuKalanga, a community radio station.

Members of the community, councillors and business people met Deputy Minister Paradza at the Plumtree Town Council Hall.

Radio BuKalanga is one of the 14 community radio stations that were awarded licences by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ).

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister was heard from the head of the Radio BuKalanga steering committee, Mr Ntando Dumani, that Plumtree Town Council identified a location for the community radio station to operate from, but the rentals charged were too high.

"In terms of premises we have an offer letter from the town council at the Country Club. But we are still in discussion about the modalities of that property, which include the rentals. We felt that the rates that we were given were quite exorbitant for a non-profit community initiative. So, we are still in discussion with council to see how best we can work this out," said Mr Dumani. He said their radio equipment was still stuck at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as they were awaiting tax clearance. Deputy Minister Paradza said his ministry was addressing the issue so that the equipment was released as a matter of urgency.

Also, Mr Dumani said Radio BuKalanga has started the process of filling various positions for personnel to run the radio station and had shortlisted prospective candidates.

He said they already have a programming schedule and are working on content to fill in their minimum 18 hours on air mandate as espoused by their licence.

In response, Deputy Minister Paradza said Plumtree Town Council must offer Radio BuKalanga free usage of the identified premises. "I have heard the issue about rentals for the councils, no they (community radio stations) have no money. You are going to offer them for free," he said to a round of applause from the crowd.

"This community radio station is going to assist you with your projects. You also want to talk to your people, the rate payers, you're going to use this radio for that purpose. You're going to put adverts on that radio station.

"All over the country, community radio stations aren't paying rentals because they don't have money, so you give them for free."

Deputy Minister Paradza said although it was a community radio station, some of the revenue could come from advertising.

"Yes, this is not a commercial venture, these are for communities, programmes are going to come from the community, and the head man and chiefs are going to speak to their people using this radio through developmental programmes.

"You have your own sons and daughters in the diaspora. Tell them that there is a radio station. Please support it. We have the business community here and you can use this radio, the Minister (Cde Monica Mutsvangwa) has agreed to advertise Government businesses using this radio. Yes, it's a non-profit, but to be sustainable at least, you need money. Get adverts from the business community, the Government, from council, from farmers and the donor community."

Deputy Minister Paradza said funding should not be from foreigners.

"What we don't want as Government is to get funding from foreigners. Those who have other motives, who can try and influence your programmes or your thinking."

He said most of the community radio stations are near Zimbabwe's borders so that the people have information about their country instead of their neighbours.

"These areas were receiving or are still receiving signals from radio stations outside the country, especially our border areas like this one.

"This is what we are now correcting so that you have your own voices, hear your own voices not other people's voices, but your own voices here."

After the meeting the Deputy Minister toured the Country Club where Radio BuKalanga will operate.

The place which doubles as a bar and a gym will be closed down to accommodate the community radio station.

The Deputy Minister expressed satisfaction with the organisation and progress that the community radio station has made in preparation for going on air.

In the afternoon, Deputy Minister Paradza went to Maphisa, the home of Bayethe FM.

The community radio station will broadcast in Kalanga, Sesotho and isiNdebele.

The station help the communities familiarise with ongoing development projects that will help Zimbabwe achieve Vision 2030.

"We are grateful to President ED Mnangagwa who opened the airwaves so that previously marginalized communities can have access to developmental content in their own language by their own people. Bayethe FM is going to help this community access information on ongoing programs," he said.

"The community station will also employ locals and empower youths to drive their own development issues using local languages used in this community."

He urged local businesses to support the initiative so that at least by June 2023 the station is up and running.

"This place is also rich in history which shouldn't be lost as it is relevant to us as Zimbabwean. This rich Ndebele history should be carried in the local languages so that everyone has an appreciation of where we are coming from."

The chairperson of the committee behind Bayethe FM, Mr Dumisani Dube said he was grateful for the support received from locals so far.

He said they had managed to buy some equipment and volunteers were already training in established media houses in preparation for the community radio station.

"We are working hard to ensure that Bayethe comes to life and so far, we have resource challenges which Deputy Minister Paradza has advised us on how best we can tackle. We also have locals in the diaspora who are keen to have Bayethe FM established and they are helping us with resources as well," he said.

Mr Dube said they need offices to house the radio station for free as they could not afford to meet costs.

"We are happy that the Deputy Minister has already asked council to give us offices for free which will cut costs for us. We are glad that the Ministry is also going to help us with duty free equipment as this is a non-profit initiative."