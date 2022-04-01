Nigeria: 2023 - Don't Vote for Atiku, Saraki, Peter Obi, Obasanjo Tells Nigerians

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked Nigerians not to vote for presidential aspirants "lying" that some persons bought forms for them.

Ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Governor Aminu Tambuwal; former governor Peter Obi, are among the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants, who have said nomination forms were bought for them.

Speaking in Lagos during a colloquium with the theme, "The African Christian Leadership: Radical Transformation in Unsettled Times" to mark the 61st birthday of Pastor Itua Ighodalo, Obasanjo said Nigeria's problem is entirely about leadership.

He said the constitution, which many have attributed Nigeria's challenges to, was crafted by the military that gathered the best brains in the land at that time to draft it.

"Today, they are paying N40m. Some of them (aspirants) even said it is some youths who bought it for them. In fact anybody who would come out to tell you such a lie, you shouldn't vote for him. Which youths gathered N40m? If you want to buy it, buy it and tell us. You don't need to lie to us."

The former President said the problems confronting Nigeria at the moment can only be surmounted by good leadership, noting that Nigeria needed a change of leadership.

"If you say, 'what is wrong with Nigeria', leadership. If you say, 'what do you have to do about Nigeria', leadership. If you say, 'where are we taking Nigeria? Leadership.'

He insisted that Nigeria can gather the best constitutions in the world, if those who would implement were not people with the right attitude and orientation, nothing can be achieved.