Nigeria Air Will Operate Without Government Interference - Sirika

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said that Nigeria Air Limited, the country's proposed national carrier, when operational, will have no government control.

Sirika said he is optimistic that when the carrier comes on board, it will run smoothly without undue government interference.

The minister who spoke during the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, said the

airline would be private, yes. "Five per cent government and no government stepping right in that company, no government control, no membership of government on board. Totally private and committed"

"Nigeria is situated at the centre of Africa, equidistant from all locations in the continent, 30.4 million square kilometres and very green land," he said.

"If Central and Eastern Africa is the belt of the continent, then Nigeria is the buckle; 200 million people and a rising middle class, the propensity to fly is high.

Sirika said the vision is possible because of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration's "promise and do" attitude, adding that many successful airliners "jostle for multiple frequencies and multiple landing points in Nigeria".

"Whatever we say we will do as a government since 2015, it has happened," he added.

"That is why, Emirates, Qatar Airways and all of them are looking to go into Nigeria at multiple frequencies and multiple landing points because Nigeria is the right place for the airline business."