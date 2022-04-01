Nigeria: MNJTF Kills Scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists in Lake Chad

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), have eliminated scores of Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the ongoing clearance operations around Lake Chad region.

The renewed vigour under Operation Lake Sanity by the troops to flush out the remnants of the terrorists around the fringes of Lake Chad region has continued to yield positive results.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Terrorism Expert and Security Analyst, on Thursday, revealed that the troops also rescued 21 women, 11 male children and nine female children in the pperations, which commenced on March 28, 2022.

An intelligence source disclosed that the troops successfully cleared Cemente, Bagadaza, Zanari and Wulgo in Gamborun Ngala local government area of Borno State.

"There were two encounters with the Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents at Zanari and also at the harbour area. Both attacks were decisively dealt with," the source added.

According to the source, many of the terrorists fled with multiple gunshot wounds during the encounters.