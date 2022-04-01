Nigeria Sustains Blitz On Drug, Fraud Cartels

1 April 2022
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Emeka Okonkwo

Airport workers, a lawyer and an alleged drugs cook are among individuals arrested in Nigeria's crackdown against drug cartels.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reported the arrest of a seven-member syndicate operating at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in the commercial capital, Lagos.

Among those arrested are personnel from the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO).

The Lagos airport drug syndicate was alleged behind the smuggling of 1,584 million tablets of Tramadol seized by NDLEA operatives in collaboration with Aviation Security (AVSEC) and customs service personnel at the airport a fortnight ago.

The psychotropic substance was imported into the country from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, an alleged professional methamphetamine cook, Reuben Bekweri (34) has been arrested in Owerri, Imo state while allegedly trying to distribute a kilogramme of the illicit drug he reportedly cooked and packaged in seven nylon sachets.

In Ado Ekiti area of Ekiti State, narcotic officers have also arrested a 42-year-old lawyer, Mayowa Oluwanisomo.

A total of 11,570 tablets of Tramadol weighing 73kg were allegedly recovered from him when his residence was searched.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, commended the officers for sustaining the offensive action against drug cartels in their respective areas of responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 120 suspected internet fraudsters south of the country.

Eighty (80) were arrested in Oyo State and 40 in the Enugu State.

"They were all arrested based on verified intelligence linking them with fraudulent internet activities," Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson, said.

- CAJ News

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X