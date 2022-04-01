Nigeria: Buhari Bags Africa Road Builders Award for Infrastructure

President Muhammadu Buhari has been honoured with the "Africa Road Builders Award" f his efforts in infrastructural development in Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech at the 7th edition of the African Road Builders Conference (2021 Trophee Babacar Ndiaye) in Abuja with the theme: "Building Roads, Building Economies", Buhari who was represented by the minister of works and housing Babatunde Fashola said by building roads, Nigeria is building economies.

The president said the country's most recent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) results of 3.40 per cent, the biggest in the last seven years, clearly showed that the construction sub-sector and related sub-sectors of the economy were among the big performers of the growth surge.

He stressed that infrastructure investment is good for the economy.

Buhari also recalled that a few days ago in the city of Lagos, the nation's private sector opened a 3,000 metric tonne granular fertilizer company to support farmers and agriculturalists on the African continent and beyond.

He said Nigeria's collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) has been productive and results are now manifest in projects like the Mfum-Bamenda Bridge that connects Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon.

"I also acknowledge the support of the bank in financing feasibilities, consultancies and pre-construction work on the Lagos-Abidjan corridor comprising Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, Togo, Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire which is part of Trans African Highway No. 7 from Dakar in Senegal to Lagos in Nigeria."

"I am happy to report that the Nigerian sections of this highway are now under construction on the Lagos-Badagry corridor through our local financing institution such as the Tax Credit Scheme introduced by Executive Order No. 7; and in collaboration with the Lagos State Government.

"I am able to report that apart from Trans African Highway No. 7, Nigeria is also connected by Trans African Highways No. 2, Algiers to Lagos and Trans African Highway No. 8, Lagos - Mombasa."

The president said the East to West crossing of Nigeria across the Second River Niger Bridge will be finished this year. He described it as a major investment by Nigeria on the Lagos-Mombasa Trans African Highway, as is the Enugu - Abakaliki to Mfum Highway," he said.