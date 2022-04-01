Nigeria: Why We Are Building Resettlement Cities - Refugee Commission

Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said the agency is building resettlement cities for the sustainable rehabilitation, reintegration and resettlement of all persons of concern.

This was her response to a question during a chat with journalists in Lagos yesterday.

According to her, the pilot phase 1 is targeted at the initial four states of Borno, Katsina, Edo and Zamfara, each city with 400 houses, a primary healthcare centre, educational learning centre, skills acquisition centre, recreational area and a solar powered bole hole.

"Construction has reached an average of 80% completion stage for Borno and Katsina projects, and 75% for Kano project. The Commission has also begun Phase 2 of the project with the Groundbreaking of Zamfara, Nasarawa and Edo states and construction has started earnestly."

"We have approximately three million IDPs and with the approval of the Minister, we will enroll people of concerns for transitional learning programmes in the camps to achieve enrolment and food security while stressing that to exit 3million people out of the camps requires deploying huge resources, huge impact evaluation and a well-tailored fit approach to reintegrate them back into the society.

According to her, the templates require deploying huge resources to help the commission to strengthen favourable scorecards.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim called for the need for Strategic partnerships and collaboration to train 10000 IDPs in four different locations to build intentional institutions across the country adding that the commission would intervene properly to streamline migration patterns in the country by joining efforts with relevant agencies to drive collaborative partnership for result orientation.

In her words" we need proper coordination to train concerned people with the synergy to build strong institutions that are not prone to criminal activities. We will deploy scarce resources to elevate people who are challenged in one way or the other. She averred

She clearly stated that in the areas of strategic partnership and resource mobilisation, the commission would partner government agencies and all MDAs to lift over 100 million people out of poverty to align with the federal government initiative to make them proficient in their various careers as entrepreneurs by building concerted efforts with people of concern with the National Action Plan to achieve this initiative goal with scarce resources.

"We have to be intentional in our developmental strategies to build momentum and expand our scope with tailored approach and proper coordination".

"The IDPs are domiciled in the states and not within the federal government and this is a humanitarian crisis that requires working with the state governors and this requires huge deployment of resources to help tackle the issues in the IDPs who have been eroded by natural disasters, vulnerabilities, desertification, flood and forced migration patterns.

She said some states have given camps to help the IDPs and with the project resettlement city, if we continue to build new settlements for the IDPs it could be counterproductive for settlements as many of them would abandon the IDP camps," she said.