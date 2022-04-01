Nigeria: No Bandit Attack On Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, Says Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State government has debunked reports of bandit attack on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Thursday.

It would be recalled that Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly on his verified Twitter handle, had raised the alarm on Thursday afternoon, saying, "Just got a distress call that bandits in large numbers have again blocked the Kaduna-Abuja road this afternoon. Travellers are speedily turning backward."

But a security update issued by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said, "A few hours ago some panic was spread on social media over bandits barricading the Kaduna-Abuja Road and kidnapping citizens plying the route.

"The buzz in circulation is false and was presented by a group of social media enthusiasts who celebrate negative news.

"Preliminary operational feedback showed that fleeing bandits escaping a military onslaught attempted to pass through a narrow corridor around Kasarami general area of Kaduna-Abuja road."

He said troops, on receving the intelligence, hurriedly moved to the location and engaged the terrorists in the adjoining forest.

"The Kaduna State Government will update members of the general public when more detailed feedback is received. The Kaduna State Government does not deny the existence of security challenges, and continues to work assiduously with relevant military and security agencies," Aruwan stated.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), on Thursday, defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Rigasa community, where the Abuja-Kaduna train station terminal is located.

The explosive device according to sources in the community was found in a bucket along Makarfi Road area of the community.

When contacted, Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP in a telephone interview, said their men were immediately deployed to the scene after receiving a tip-off.

According to him, "yes there was an IED planted around Makarfi Road, Rigasa this morning. We received a distress call and our officers from the EOD were deployed to the scene.

"On getting to the scene, they identified the device as Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and they successfully defused the device without causing harm to anyone," he said.

Normalcy has, however, returned to the area as at the time of filing this report.