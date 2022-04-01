Tanzania: TBL Opens 100+ Accelerator Applications

Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), a member of the Anheuser-Busch InBev group of companies, has invited innovators across the country to apply for the 100+ Accelerator programme to contribute towards addressing the country's sustainability challenges.

Launched in 2018, the 100+ Accelerator has worked with several leading global corporates to solve supply chain challenges across water stewardship, circular economy, sustainable agriculture, climate action, inclusive growth, and biodiversity.

TBL's Country Director, Jose Moran said in a statement that, this year's programme will be looking for innovative solutions that can scale quickly and make a significant impact on one or more challenge areas.

"We have seen the work the 100+ Accelerator has done to help passionate entrepreneurs solve pressing global challenges and bring their solutions to market faster.

This partnership is an opportunity to come together to accelerate progress for a more sustainable world, even as each company continues to strive for their independent sustainability goals," he said.

The 100+ Accelerator has over the years focused on start-ups that have a product in the market or are prepared to go to market.

Also, the Accelerator is particularly interested in supporting great teams, companies led by passionate entrepreneurs who have surrounded themselves with diverse talent that are in the best position to succeed.

Accelerator 100+ works with start-ups to solve global sustainability challenges related to water, circular economy, climate, agriculture, inclusive growth and biodiversity.

Once selected, participants will receive mentorship, training and up to 100,000 US dollars to implement a pilot project with some of the most well-loved brands in the world.

"Together with the local community in Tanzania, we have been collecting food waste to be turned into animal feed and organic fertiliser and the 100+ Accelerator campaign has played a huge role in supporting businesses finding solutions for some of the most pressing environmental and social challenges of our time," said Andrew Wallace,Chanzi Limited Quote.