Tanzania: 77 Burundians Arrested for Illegal Entry

1 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida in Geita

Seventy-seven illegal Burundian immigrants have been arrested by the Geita Regional Migration Unit Force in an intensified operation against illegal immigrants.

The Regional Migration Officer, Emmanuel Lukumai said this week that the illegal immigrants were found engaging in various activities in Tanzania.

He explained that of 77 immigrants, 24 were arrested last week and deported on Tuesday this week, 24 were nabbed in Geita, 15 in Chato and 14 in Bukombe.

Mr Lukumai said that the illegal immigrants were arrested following a ten day special operation to find out people who have entered the country illegally.

"These are some of the people we have arrested... these Burundians have been living in the country illegally engaging in transportation and farm activities," he said.

He said some of the illegal immigrants would be taken to court while others will be required to pay fine.

He urged Tanzanians to avoid hosting illegal immigrants because it is contrary to the country's laws and it also endangers the security of the country.

One of the illegal immigrants, Wizeye Yohana said he entered the country in January this year using a bicycle and used it for commercial purposes.

Nyawenda Rajabu said that he decided to leave his country and come to Tanzania to look for activities that could earn him income.

