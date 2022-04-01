Tanzania: Kagera RC Urge Public to Exploit Eacop Opportunities

KAGERA residents and Tanzanians in general have been urged to fully exploit opportunities arising from the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

Speaking in the region yesterday, Kagera Regional Commissioner Major Gen Charles Mbuge said Tanzanians, especially residents from areas where the pipeline will pass through, must grab the emerging business opportunities.

Out of the 1,445 kilometres of the pipeline, Tanzania takes the lion's share, with about 1,147 kms, almost 80 per cent. The project is also expected to provide between 10,000 and 15,000 employments to Tanzanians of which 2,017 will be Kagera residents.

The oil pipeline will pass through eight regions, 24 districts and 134 wards. The regions include Geita, Shinyanga, Tabora, Kagera, Singida, Dodoma, Manyara and Tanga. In Kagera region the pipeline will pass through 20 wards, 34 villages and 117 hamlets.

Major Gen Mbuge assured that eligible people who have been affected with the execution project will be compensated.

However, he warned people affected by the project to avoid cheating following an evaluation of their properties.

"People affected by the implementation of the EACOP project will be paid compensation soon. An evaluation made by the government had already been completed. However, people should be honest so that they can be paid for their property," he said.

He elaborated that Tanzania holds 15 per cent shares under the Hoima (Uganda)-Chongoleani (Tanga) oil pipeline while the government had already paid 259.96bn/- for the implementation of the project.

The RC also appealed to companies locally owned by Tanzanians to register them under the Energy, Water Utility Regulatory Authority (EWURA). The companies would get priority while considering tenders in the implementation of the EACOP project, he said.

About 852 local companies had until August 31, last year been registered by the Energy Water Utilities Authority (EWURA), to benefit from the EACOP project.

He said so far about three components had been completed namely, geological studies, geophysical studies and geotechnical studies.

Under EACOP implementation there will be four pumping stations on Tanzania side. One will be at Kyaka (Missenyi) in Kagera Region, another at Singida and two others in Tanga. Also, there will be 17 camps, while two will be in Kagera Region-one at Karambi village, in Muleba district and Kyaka village, in Missenyi District.

"This is a golden opportunity. We have a duty to safeguard the pipeline day and night. Let's all play our role satisfactorily," he said.

The US dollar 3.5 billion oil pipeline will take three years to be completed.