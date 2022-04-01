Tanzania: Association Formed to Protect Manchira Dam in Serengeti

AN association for water users has been formed to protect and preserve Manchira dam, the main water source in Mugumu town and the neighboring villages in Serengeti district of Mara region

The association comprising local residents was formed recently by the Lake Victoria Basin Water Board (LVBWB) with support from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

"The aim of forming this association is to make sure that Manchira dam is protected and sustained, " Mr John Ngawambala, a community development office from LVBWB in Mara regional office told reporters in Mugumu.

Community leaders from four villages located near the dam also attended a workshop meant to enlighten them on the water source protection and conservation skills.

The leaders included village government chairpersons from the targeted villages, councilors and a number of ordinary citizens including women with passion on water conservation matters.

"We also wanted to give them education and awareness on protection of not only Manchira dam but also its tributaries," Mr Ngawambala said.

The villagers welcomed the initiative saying it would help to improve water supply through the dam which was constructed by the government using billions of shillings several years ago

"As women we have been facing the problem of water but now, we are going to sensitize other people on the importance of protecting water sources and environment so that we can continue to enjoy the service," she said.

Councilors from the villages also pledged to give priority in tree planting campaigns in areas around the dam and raise public awareness on the importance of preserving the water source.

"The education we have received here will help us to plant trees and avoid encroachments on the dam and other water sources," the councilor for Morotonga ward Mr Musa Mseti said.

Manchira dam remains the major source of water to the residents of Mugumu in the Tanzanian's wildlife - rich district of Serengeti.