Tanzania, South Africa Tech Designers Meet in Dar

The three young designers in health, agriculture and animal husbandry from South Africa are in Tanzania for markets and joint ventures.

Similarly, three Tanzanian designers willgo to South Africa this month to promote their innovations after completing their research.

The Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH), Director of Innovation and Technology, Dr Gerald Kafuku, told'Daily News' recently that they have to promote young people through the Tanzania-South Africa Partnership Project in creative and design.

"They are using the App to help pregnant women to ensure they get proper care and safe birth information from health professionals, and also have the technology assisting pastoralists to track their livestock history and regular market info," said Dr Kafuku.

Dr Kafuku said the project geared at bring together designers from Tanzania and South Africa through COSTECH and the South African Technology Innovation Agency (TIA).

Dr Kafuku said local designers have done research on animal feed that was based on used worms for nutrition, sell pesticides online as well as crop storage technology.

A Tanzanian designer, Mr John Method, said they use mobile phones, computer and tablet to connect companies which enable them to sell medicines to wholesale and retail customers.