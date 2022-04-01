Tanzania, South Africa Tech Designers Meet in Dar

1 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dativa Minja

The three young designers in health, agriculture and animal husbandry from South Africa are in Tanzania for markets and joint ventures.

Similarly, three Tanzanian designers willgo to South Africa this month to promote their innovations after completing their research.

The Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH), Director of Innovation and Technology, Dr Gerald Kafuku, told'Daily News' recently that they have to promote young people through the Tanzania-South Africa Partnership Project in creative and design.

"They are using the App to help pregnant women to ensure they get proper care and safe birth information from health professionals, and also have the technology assisting pastoralists to track their livestock history and regular market info," said Dr Kafuku.

Dr Kafuku said the project geared at bring together designers from Tanzania and South Africa through COSTECH and the South African Technology Innovation Agency (TIA).

Dr Kafuku said local designers have done research on animal feed that was based on used worms for nutrition, sell pesticides online as well as crop storage technology.

A Tanzanian designer, Mr John Method, said they use mobile phones, computer and tablet to connect companies which enable them to sell medicines to wholesale and retail customers.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X