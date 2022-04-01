Ghana: Maintain the Winning Team - Akufo-Addo Charges GFA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to allow the Black Stars technical team that was put together for the last two matches, to take Ghana to the FIFA World Cup Tournament in Qatar.

President Akufo-Addo told the GFA boss, Kurt Okraku to do whatever he can to ensure that the team stayed together at least until Qatar, before any long-term decision on the team should be taken.

"I am hoping that the technical team that has been put together for these two matches will at least take us through the World Cup itself", he emphasized.

Addressing the Management and the gallant Black Stars players at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo said the team spirit demonstrated by the Black Stars should be emulated by the rest of Ghanaians.

He said the victory of the Black Stars against their Nigerian Counterpart has not only energized Ghanaians but also lifted up the spirit of the country.

He announced that the team deserves a special personal package which would be presented to them in private.

On his part, the GFA Boss, Mr. Okraku commended the President for his support and commitment to developing football in Ghana, especially the National Teams including the Black Stars.

He assured the President and the entire nation of a good performance in Qatar.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, MP, and all Senior Political Staffers at the Presidency were also at the Jubilee House to congratulate the team.

Copies of the 2022 Presidential diary were presented to the Interim Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, Captain of the Black Stars, Thomas Partey, as well as all the players and the technical team.

The Black Stars were the first in Africa to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to start on Monday, 21 November and ends on Sunday, 18 December 2022.