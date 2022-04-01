Somalia: Lower Shabelle Region Governor Holds Meetings With Security Forces Including SNA in the Region

Somalia's Lower Shabelle region Governor Ibrahim Adan Ali Najah held a series of security meetings with local security forces including the Somali National Army SNA and police in Awdhegle, KM50 and Barire in an effort to bolster security in the region.

The governor lauded the ongoing stabilisation efforts and maintaining security of communities and encouraged the security forces to continue scaling up their onslaught against the Al-Qaeda affiliate group Al- Shabaab who have been carrying out incessant attacks in the region.

The terror outfit have occasionally claimed responsibility on attacks in the region specifically in Awdhegle, KM50 and Barire villages against the Army bases belonging to the Somali National Army and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

However, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops and Somalia Security Forces (SSF) in a joint offensive operations have been attacking several locations used as hideouts by the armed militant group, Al-Shabaab, in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia.

On February 17, 2021, based on intelligence from partners, the joint forces conducted a dawn attack on Mishaani and Doonka daafeedow enemy locations about six kilometers north east of Beledamin Forward Operating Base (FOB), where several Al-Shabaab militants were killed. Beledamin Forward Operating Base is manned by Ugandan AMISOM troops.