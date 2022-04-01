Somalia: Puntland State President Said Deni Appoints New Director Generals

31 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Puntland President, Said Abdullahi Deni, has in a Presidential Decree made some appointment of Directors General.

A statement issued by the Puntland Presidency has stated that Mohamed Ali Nur (Jubba) has been promoted to Director General of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

The following have been nominated as Director Generals in various ministries in Puntland:

1. Maryan Mohamed Abshir has been appointed Director General of the Ministry of Justice and Religious Affairs.

2. Mohamed Abdi Elmi has been named Director General of the Ministry of Finance.

3. Maax Ahmed Yusuf has been appointed Director General of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports.

4. Hashi Hussein Farah has been named Director General of the Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management.

5. Adan Abdi Jama has been appointed Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture.

6. Salman Farhan Sudi has been appointed Director General of the Ministry of Energy, Minerals & Water.

7. Abdullahi Said Awyusuf has been appointed Director General of the Ministry of Interior, Federalism and Democracy.

8. Ali Abdi Ali Farah has been appointed as the new Director General of Puntland State TV and Radio.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X