Somalia: Puntland State President Said Deni Appoints New Director Generals

Puntland President, Said Abdullahi Deni, has in a Presidential Decree made some appointment of Directors General.

A statement issued by the Puntland Presidency has stated that Mohamed Ali Nur (Jubba) has been promoted to Director General of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

The following have been nominated as Director Generals in various ministries in Puntland:

1. Maryan Mohamed Abshir has been appointed Director General of the Ministry of Justice and Religious Affairs.

2. Mohamed Abdi Elmi has been named Director General of the Ministry of Finance.

3. Maax Ahmed Yusuf has been appointed Director General of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports.

4. Hashi Hussein Farah has been named Director General of the Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management.

5. Adan Abdi Jama has been appointed Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture.

6. Salman Farhan Sudi has been appointed Director General of the Ministry of Energy, Minerals & Water.

7. Abdullahi Said Awyusuf has been appointed Director General of the Ministry of Interior, Federalism and Democracy.

8. Ali Abdi Ali Farah has been appointed as the new Director General of Puntland State TV and Radio.