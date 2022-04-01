Mozambique: Covid-19 - Five New Cases and No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported five more cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Five cases had also been reported on Tuesday, and none at all on Monday.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic 1,295,834 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 889 of them in the previous 24 hours.

884 of these tests yielded negative results, while the five positive results brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,249.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) fell from 0.65 per cent on Tuesday to 0.56 per cent on Wednesday.

Of the new cases identified on Wednesday, four were men and one was a woman. They were aged between 17 and 44. All five were diagnosed in Maputo city.

Over the same 24 hour period, there was no change in hospitalization. No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital and no new cases were admitted. Four patients remained under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment wards, three of them in Maputo and one in Niassa. Two of them are still in intensive care and are receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry reported no further deaths from the disease on Wednesday, and so the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remained 2,200.

The release reported just one recovery from Covid-19, in Inhambane. The total number of recoveries now stands at 222,998, which is marginally more than 99 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 43 on Tuesday to 47 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 15; Zambezia, 13; Niassa, six; Tete, five; Maputo province, three; Inhambane, three; Manica, one; and Sofala, one. There were no active cases in Cabo Delgado, Nampula or Gaza.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 22,340 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease has now reached 13,244,115. This is 87.1 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.