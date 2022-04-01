Tanzania: CCM Reinstates Membe's Membership, Kinana New Vice-Chairman in Mainland

31 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Chama Chama Mapinduzi (CCM)'s National Executive Committee (NEC) has pardoned and reinstated Bernard Membe CCM membership.

The ruling party has decided to reinstate Membe's membership after the former Foreign Minister requested to be pardoned for more than three times.

The committee has also nominated Abdulrahman Kinana to run for the position of Vice-Chairman CCM-Mainland following the resignation of Philip Mangula.

A statement issued by CCM Secretary for Ideology and Publicity Shaka Hamdu Shaka stated that Mr Mangula has resigned voluntarily.

