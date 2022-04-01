Angola: Basketball - 1° De Agosto Into Angola's Cup Semi-Finals

30 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1° de Agosto reached the semi-finals of Angola senior men's Basketball Cup on Wednesday after beating Vila Clotilde 123-117, with Wilson Ambrosio from the former becoming the top scorer, with 34 points.

In the other matches Petro B secured their spot in the semi-finals, after beating Interclube B, 95-91. In turn, Interclube beat Casa do Pessoal do Porto do Lobito 104-65 and Petro de Luanda won by default.

The semi-finals will be competed on Friday, with Petro de Luanda facing Petro B and the defending champions 1° de Agosto locking horns with Interclube.

The competition is part of celebration of the 20th anniversary of the signing of Memorandum of Peace and National Reconciliation of Angola, held on April 4, 2002.

