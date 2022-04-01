Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 10 New Cases, 5 Recoveries

30 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Health authorities announced 10 fresh cases and the recovery of 5 patients on Wednesday, according to Covid-19 Daily Report.

Of the new cases - male patients - 4 were diagnosed in Luanda, 3 in Cabinda, 2 in Zaire and 1 in Cuando Cubango provinces, aged between 28 and 75 years old.

In the last 24 hours, 1,453 samples were processed by RT-PCR, with a positivity rate of 0.7 percent.

The recovered patients are all residents in the province of Luanda.

So far, the country's global tally stands at 99,148 cases, 123 active patients, 1,900 fatalities and 97,125 recoveries.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

