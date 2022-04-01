Angola: Foot Race Enlists 1,000 Long Distance Runners for Peace Commemoration

Luena — The second edition of the athletics event called Running for Peace, which will bring together 1,000 athletes from the provinces of Moxico (host), Lunda Sul and Lunda Norte, will take place on 4 April, in Luena, to greet the Peace Day.

The competition, to be held on a 10 kilometer-route, will have the participation of federated, non-federated long-distance runners and the general public.

Speaking to the press this Wednesday, the director of the provincial office for culture, tourism, youth and sports, Zeferino Menezes, said that the event aims to bring together all citizens in the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Peace and National Reconciliation.

The competition will have three starting points, ending at the Peace Monument tourist complex.

For the women´s class, the race will pass through several arteries of Luena City.

The submission of the applications closes next Friday, and the first three best classified in each category will have monetary prizes, however, not specified.

The first edition of this competition was also held at Luena, but there was no classification as it was experimental.

The Memorandum of Peace and National Reconciliation was signed on 4 April 2002.