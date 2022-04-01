Mauritius: Rodrigues Chief Commissioner Meets Vice President of the Republic of Mauritius

31 March 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Chief Commissioner of Rodrigues, Mr Johnson Roussety, paid a courtesy call, today, on the Vice President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon, at his Office in Quatre Bornes. He was accompanied by the Commissioners of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly.

In a statement following the meeting, Vice President Boissezon said that discussions focused on the Rodrigues Regional Programme and issues of concern for the Rodriguan population namely water and the youth. He underlined that the Regional Government is determined to work in close collaboration with the Central Government so as to ensure further development of the Island.

For his part, Chief Commissioner Roussety expressed appreciation for the warm welcome he and his team received in Mauritius. He noted with satisfaction the interest shown by the Central Government for Rodrigues adding that he is looking forward to work closely with Mauritius.

During his visit in Mauritius, Mr Roussety and his team have met the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, and the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

