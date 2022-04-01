Mauritius Telecom Partners With Petroleum Retailers Association to Implement Cashless Fuel Payment Service

press release

Mauritius Telecom has entered into a partnership with the Petroleum Retailers Association to enable cashless fuel payment in filling stations via the my.t money service, free of charge for both customers and petroleum retailers.

The announcement was made, this afternoon, at the Telecom Tower in Port Louis, in a joint press conference, by the Chief Executive Officer of Mauritius Telecom, Mr Sherry Singh, and the President of the Petroleum Retailers Association, Mr Bhimraj Sunnassee.

The Chief Executive Officer stated that as a commercial enterprise, Mauritius Telecom had to earn profits so that it could provide further innovative products and services. However, he averred that the best interest of the population was the basis of the partnership with the Petroleum Retailers Association.

Mr Singh affirmed that in line with its social responsibility and its role as catalyst for the economy, Mauritius Telecom had taken on this partnership and would enable the use of my.t money cashless service in filling stations without any commission levied. He recalled that my.t money was a mobile wallet that facilitated cashless payment and management of money through a mobile app and a payment card.

The Chief Executive Officer said that while a team had been set up to ease the deployment of the cashless service in filling stations, another team would be working with the Petroleum Retailers Association for the development of new and innovative products.