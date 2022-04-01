Kenya: Koome Rejects Basic Structure Doctrine, Faults 'Judiciary-Created Fourth Pathway' to Amendments

31 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has rejected the application of the basic structure doctrine in Kenya faulting judges of superior courts who applied it while determining the BBI constitutional review petition.

Koome equated the application of the doctrine in Kenya, where she argued enough safeguards against hyper-amendments exists, as tantamount to operationalizing a 'judiciary-created fourth pathway' to amendments.

On the question of presidential immunity, Chief Justice Koome ruled that civil proceedings cannot be initiated against a sitting President.

She also declared the Second Schedule of the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill unconstitutional for failure to meet the required public participation threshold.

Koome also held that the President cannot initiative constitutional changes through a popular initiative saying the mechanism is reversed to the common man adding that it is not available to State institutions and its office holders.

The President of the Court also found the electoral agency, IEBC, was under know obligation to check on compliance with provisions of public participations when BBI proponents submitted their Bill.

She also held IEBC was quorate when it received and considered the BBI Bill.

On the question of whether a referendum should be in the form of multiple choices, Koome said the matter was not yet ripe for debate in Kenya.

