Kenya Lands Hosts Brazil in Men's Handball Summer Deaflympics Draw

31 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — The national men's deaf handball team has been drawn in Group A that is headlined by hosts Brazil ahead of the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics Games slated to be hosted in Caxias do Sul, Brazil May 1-15.

In the corresponding women's competition, Kenya, who are the only African representatives will take on five nation teams in a round robin format.

The draw was conducted Wednesday night in Switzerland where the Kenyan men's handball team will also face hosts Germany, Serbia and fellow Africans Cameroon.

Group B is led by defending champions Turkey, Denmark, Croatia, Venezuela and Ghana.

Kenya will open its campaign against Cameroon May 3, then face Germany May 7, Serbia May 9 before wrapping up the preliminary fixtures with Brazil May 11.

In the women's team, Kenya will face holders Denmark, Argentina and Turkey.

Team Kenya is slated to report residential camp Friday, April 1 at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani and are scheduled to have a low altitude in Mombasa to acclimatize before scheduled departure to Brazil two weeks before the competition.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X