Kenya: Injera, Kubu Headline 60-Man Provisional Simbas Squad for World Cup Qualifier

Nairobi — Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar has produced 15 players led by star Jone Kubu in a 60-man provisional squad named by the national rugby 15s head coach Paul Odera to prepare for the Currie Cup and Africa World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya has been invited to compete in South Africa's Currie Cup between April and June which will serve as a warm-up to the World Cup Qualifiers slated for July in France.

KCB RFC has channeled out 14 players led by utility player Darwin Mukidza and right winger Jacob Ojee.

Newly Kenya Cup promoted side Catholic Monks Max Omondi has been included so is former Kenya Sevens superstar Collins Injera representing Mwamba.

Experienced sides in the squad are the KCB RFC trio of Davis Chenge, Oliver Mang'eni and Michael Wanjala while Kenya Sevens' Vincent Onyala of KCB is in the squad as well.

Other seasoned Simbas stars are the Kabras players' George Nyambua, skipper Dan Sikuta and Samson Onsomu of Menengai Oilers.

However, five players are unavailable for the Currie Cup (Toby Francombe -school commitments, Malcolm Onsando -club commitments, Michael Wanjala -work commitments, Barry Robinson -school commitments and Michael Kimwele -work commitments.

They will link up with the Simbas for the final phase of preparations ahead of the Rugby World Cup qualifiers set for July.

-Provisional Squad-

Loosehead Props: Ian Njenga (Nondescripts), Andrew Siminyu (University of Johanesburg, South Africa), Edward Mwaura (Menengai Oilers),

Hookers: Eugene Sifuna (Kabras Sugar), Teddy Akala (Kabras Sugar), Coleman Were (Menengai Oilers), Toby Francombe (Boroughmuir, Scotland), Brian Waraba (Kenya Harlequin)

Tighthead Props: Patrick Ouko (KCB), Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar), Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar)

Locks: Davis Chenge (KCB), Brian Juma (Kabras Sugar), Brian Ndirangu (Menengai Oilers), Thomas Okeyo (University of Johanesburg, South Africa), Manasseh Oduor (KCB), Malcom Onsando ( Sportiv Bucaresti, Romania), Oliver Mang'eni (KCB), Clinton Odhiambo ( Menengai Oilers), Joseph Shem ( Kabras Sugar), Emmanuel Silungi (Yiezreel Rugby Club, Israel)

Blindside Flankers: George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Oscar Ouma (Zastava, Russia), Bethuel Anami (Strathmore Leos)

Openside Flankers: Dan Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Martin Owilah (KCB), Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar), Brian Amaitsa (Nondescripts)

Number Eights: Chrispine Shitundo (Menengai Oilers), Felix Ojoo (KCB), Mark Mutuku (Notre Dame University, USA), Elkeans Musonye (Impala Saracens)

Scrum Halves: Samuel Asati (KCB), Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar), Michael Wanjala (KCB), Brian Wahinya (KCB), Barry Robinson (Kabras Sugar), Samson Onsomu (Menengai Oilers)

Fly Halves: Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar), Anthony Omondi (Mwamba), Geoffrey Ominde (Menengai Oilers), Owain Ashley (Cardiff University, Wales)

Left Wings: Andrew Matoka (Strathmore Leos), Timothy Okwemba (Menengai Oilers), Beldad Ogeta (Menengai Oilers)

Inside Centers: Dominic Coulson (Exeter University), John Okoth (Menengai Oilers), Collins Injera (Mwamba), Walter Okoth (Kabras Sugar), Max Omondi (Catholic Monks)

Outside Centers: Vincent Onyala (KCB), Bryceson Adaka (Kabras Sugar), Peter Kilonzo (KCB)

Right Wings: Jacob Ojee (KCB),Derrick Ashiundu (Kabras Sugar), Michael Kimwele (KCB), William Ambaka (Zastava, Russia)

Full Backs: Jeffrey Mutuku (Notre Dame University, USA), Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Isaac Njoroge (KCB)