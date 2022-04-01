Kenya: Gladys Wanga Given Direct Ticket for Homa Bay Gubernatorial Race

31 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has given a direct nomination ticket to Homa Bay Women Representative Gladys Wanga for the gubernatorial seat.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, party leader Raila Odinga stated that this is after consensus.

According to Odinga, Wanga will be deputized by Oyugi Magwanga.

The decision to give her a direct ticket comes days after a latest opinion poll put former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero ahead in the Homa Bay Gubernatorial race at 44.1 percent.

According to the study by Mizani Africa, trailed Kidero at 21.6 percent with former Kasipul Kabondo Oyugi Magwanga at 15.3 percent.

A similar poll released on December 17, 2021, had predicted that Homabay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga would beat former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

The recent poll also places Isaiah Ogwe, Hamilton Orata and Akelo Misori at 2.5 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 0.4 respectively.

It further shows that 1.5 percent of Homa bay residents are undecided.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X