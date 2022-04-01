Kenya: Health Ministry Says It Has Not Banned Used of Feeding Bottles

31 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Teckler Ihissa

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health now says it has not banned the use of feeding bottles for infants but will instead be regulating them.

Health Director-General Patrick Amoth said the move is aimed at promoting and supporting breast feeding to give children good immunity and solid nutrition.

Media reports had earlier stated that the Ministry would implement a nationwide ban on feeding bottles that will take effect from May 28.

Through the Breast Milk Supplements Regulation and Control Act 2012, which listed the bottles used for feeding infants as designated products, the bottles are within the scope of regulation by the law.

In the new regulations, the Ministry of Health outlined rules to be followed in the labelling and use of baby feeding bottles, teats, pacifiers and cups with spouts.

A label, package or container of a feeding bottle and the bottle itself shall indicate clearly the dangers that such bottles cause to the infants and the words "WARNING" will be clearly marked on the packaging.

