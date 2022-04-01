Liberia: UL Memorializes Dr. Sawyer

The University of Liberia (UL) in collaboration with Associates, Friends and Comrades, has memorialized its fallen Professor and former Dean of the Liberia College, Prof. Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer at a day-long program on the University's Capitol Hill campus.

Mrs. Thelma Sawyer, the wife of the deceased former Liberian Interim President of the Government of National Unity (IGNU), the deceased's children and grand, associates, friends, and comrades, turned out Thursday, March 31, 2022, for the memorial program named People's Day of Honor in memory of the late Prof. Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer.

Prof. Dr. Sawyer's children and grandchildren in attendance for the program on UL Capitol Hill campus were Etta Gbeizon - Bornor; Etderick Bettie; Tiawanlyn Akpan; Claudia Akhi - Gbande; Fecelia Sawyer - Akhi- Gbade; Frantz Sawyer; Reza Sawyer and Mendea Sawyer.

Speakers and participants of the memorial program included Dr. Sawyer's longtime friends and comrades, members of the Progressive Movement, and representatives of the Movement for Justice in Africa (MOJA) including Liberian veteran Economist and Professor Emeritus Dr. Togba Nah Tipoteh, River Gee County Senator Conmany B. Wesseh, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, and Atty. Kofi Woods.

The late Prof. Dr. Sawyer, an acclaimed academic and professor par excellence, was a Professor of Political Science at Liberia's flagship tertiary academic institution, the University of Liberia and was also the former Dean of Liberia College at the University.

The former Liberian Interim President later served as the first chairman of the Governance Commission of Liberia from 2007to 2018, a position in which he led a team to craft many policies aimed at improving governance and integrity in the Republic of Liberia.

The Sawyer Family expressed gratitude to the late father for his service to not just his family, but his country and the world at large. They also expressed appreciation to the University of Liberia, associates, friends and comrades of their late father for the show of love and standing with the family at this time of bereavement.

Prof. Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson, Jr., President of the University of Liberia, said the late Dr. Sawyer was a precious gem of Liberian society and a gift to the world.

Dr. Nelson noted that the acclaimed Professor Dr. Sawyer served the University of Liberia as a professor of political science and former Dean of Liberia College.

"He served the University very well," said Prof. Nelson, adding that the deceased was astute, dedicated and a professional public servant.

According to Dr. Nelson, Prof. Sawyer served as mentor for many people who came his way, noting that the deceased has definitely left a footprint in the sands of time.

"We don't mourn you today, rather, we celebrate you because you have been a gift to Liberia, Africa and the world at large," Dr. Nelson noted.

In consultation with the Sawyer Family, Prof. Nelson said the University of Liberia will be ready to host and protect the late Dr. Sawyer's legacy, proposing the naming of the Political Science Department in honor of the deceased.

One of the students of the late Dr. Sawyer who is now himself a professor of Political Science, Dr. Alaric Tokpa, suggested that whatever was said at the memorial program would not adequately reflect the life of Dr. Sawyer, thereby suggesting the need for a book to be written in memory of the deceased.