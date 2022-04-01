Liberia: GAC Audits Civil Service Payroll, Domestic Debts

Liberia's Auditor General P. Garsua Jackson, Sr., says he has embarked on an audit of the Civil Service Payroll and government domestic debts across all 15 counties of the country.

AG Jackson, who heads the General Auditing Commission (GAC) here notes that payroll financing is a major development factor for government.

"That means that the GAC will be counting every single employee on the government Civil Service Payroll", he explains.

Speaking on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Ministry of Information Regular Press briefing, the Auditor General disclosed that the process started in October 2021 in its planning phase involving the GAC risk bill team and development partners characterized by several interactions.

He says the GAC has now decided to launch an ICT technology in the conduct of audit to build a payroll software where all payroll databases collected from the National Social Security and the National Identification Registry will be logged in, using the ICT technology.

Using the Ministry of Information as an example, AG Jackson explains, "If we are coming to do a headcount verification and Minister Ledgerhood Julius Rennie is on either of the National Database, his pictures on both databases will emerge with his payroll data to verify his identity."

He adds that for those who will not show up during the payroll and the domestic debts audits, his office will ensure their salaries be placed on hold until the audit is completed.

He stresses that every individual salary on the database is subject to scrutiny, adding "If any Director or individual occupying any position earns above the salary structure set, such person will be flagged as individuals earning above the salary structure."

Mr. Jackson continues that there are several reasons why ghost names exist on the National Civil Service Payroll, therefore, he assures that with these exercises, all ghost names will be removed from the payroll.