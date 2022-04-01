Liberia: Weah Launched USAID-Sponsored Youth Project

President George Manneh Weah launches a USAID-Sponsored Youth Empowerment Program here, stating that he has had a special place in his heart for the youth of Liberia.

President Weah says he holds youth so dearly to his heart, not only because they represent the future of Liberia, which he is committed to improving, but also because the country's young people do have explicit confidence and trust in him to transform the State.

Speaking at the Monrovia City Hall on Thursday, March 31, 2022, during the launch, the President said: "The launch of this Youth Advance Project today, which targets our young men and women who are striving daily to make ends meet, is an important milestone in our quest to achieve transformative change outcomes that have a positive impact on their lives and livelihood."

The project is designed to directly benefit 21,000 youths in three counties, including Montserrado, Grand Bassa and Lofa, for a five-year period. It is also intended to increase self-reliance and resiliency of Liberian youth by empowering them with relevant skills, work experience opportunities, and support to enable them to become productively engaged in their local economies.

President Weah reveals the project is expected to have a significant impact on his government's youth empowerment policy which he says is a fundamental pillar and objective of its national development roadmap, the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The President expresses special appreciation to Liberia's international partners, who he notes, continue to demonstrate strong support and commitment to the youth development endeavors of his government.

He expresses specific gratitude to the Government and people of the United States represented by Ambassador Michael McCarthy for "the many positive and life-touching interventions which have been made across the country."

President Weah: "On behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, let me take this moment to thank you for the level of commitment shown toward supporting my government's agenda for fostering democratic governance, social stability, manpower development, economic progress and overall national recovery."

Mr. Weah indicates that his government is also grateful for the support being received from the United Nations and its relevant agencies in Liberia, as it ventures to address situation of At-Risk Youth and victims of drugs and substance abuse.

"In all of these phases of our national experience, youth empowerment and strategic engagement are critical," he points out and assures that his government would continue to remain engaged with all stakeholders in the youth space, including the youth themselves to achieve positive and sustainable improvement in their living conditions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He encourages the Ministry of Youth and Sports to continue to demonstrate commitment to "fostering our transformative change vision, and to work in close collaboration with development and bilateral partners in the youth sector."

"My government remains committed to giving all youth the opportunity to develop their potential so that they will be able to compete in an enabling environment in this ever-changing world. To you, our young generation, I promise to prepare and empower you so that you can take your rightful place in Liberia."

However, President Weah appeals to Liberian parents to encourage their children with special conditions to continue to strive for better lives through education, reminding them that being with special conditions does not amount to limiting oneself in society. "You may be disabled, but you are not limited", President Weah concludes.