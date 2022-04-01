Sudan: Journalist Arrested for Protest Coverage

Khartoum — A journalist working for Al-Jarida newspaper, Mab Mirghani, was arrested and intimidated by the security forces for covering the protest events at Khartoum's open-air market (Souq al-Arabi), on Wednesday.

The Sudanese Journalists Network said in a statement that, "authorities detained Mirghani for more than eight hours, in order to obtain a confession about her affiliation with a political party."

According to the statement, the authorities filed a report against the journalist under Article 77 of the Public Disturbance Act. The network's statement alleged that the authorities had no grounds, and the arrest was simply an act of "disrespect to the profession of journalism".

The Sudanese Journalists Network condemned Mirghani's treatment as well as the nationwide violations against journalists have faced under coup rule.

They added that her treatment is part of a series of violations that female journalists face in the field on an ongoing basis.