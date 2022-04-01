Sudan: Armed Motorcycle Gang Kills Trader, Loots Over Sdg40 Million From Convoy

South Kordofan — An armed gang of motorcyclists shot and killed a passenger in a commercial convoy, before looting SDG43 million worth of goods from them in South Kordofan, on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle in the looted convoy told Radio Dabanga on Wednesday, that the convoy was headed towards Abu Jubeiha, when they were intercepted by 18 motorcyclists armed with RPGs and machine guns between the districts of El Dikka and Um Dahilib. He added that the armed men shot the passenger in the chest, killing him instantly.

The driver stated that after looting the traders, the perpetrators accosted two vehicles belonging to police officers who were carrying out vaccinations. He said the armed group stopped the two vehicles, disarmed the police officers, and smashed the vaccine fridges.

He noted that the same group also looted a commercial convoy last week on Tuesday, where the estimated amounts looted was over SDG11 million.

The driver said a report of the incident had been reported to a local military base, but the authorities has yet to start pursuing the perpetrators.