Sudan: Armed Motorcycle Gang Kills Trader, Loots Over Sdg40 Million From Convoy

31 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

South Kordofan — An armed gang of motorcyclists shot and killed a passenger in a commercial convoy, before looting SDG43 million worth of goods from them in South Kordofan, on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle in the looted convoy told Radio Dabanga on Wednesday, that the convoy was headed towards Abu Jubeiha, when they were intercepted by 18 motorcyclists armed with RPGs and machine guns between the districts of El Dikka and Um Dahilib. He added that the armed men shot the passenger in the chest, killing him instantly.

The driver stated that after looting the traders, the perpetrators accosted two vehicles belonging to police officers who were carrying out vaccinations. He said the armed group stopped the two vehicles, disarmed the police officers, and smashed the vaccine fridges.

He noted that the same group also looted a commercial convoy last week on Tuesday, where the estimated amounts looted was over SDG11 million.

The driver said a report of the incident had been reported to a local military base, but the authorities has yet to start pursuing the perpetrators.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X