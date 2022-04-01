Africa: Antalya Testing Ground Ahead of Totalenergies AFCON Qualifiers

As some of the countries focused on the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, some have used the international break to their advantage. The Antalya Cup invitational tournament provided a platform for Zambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Congo, Benin, Burundi and Malawi to sharpen up ahead of the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Even though results are important, using friendly matches to build and find combinations that work, through the introduction of new players that get blended with the more experienced, for teams is of utmost importance.

Chipolopolo's Lubambo Musonda says the Antalya invitational tournament offered his side an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers. Aljosa Asanovic got to field experienced players with new call ups to gel and learn to play together before the group stages of the qualifiers. Chipolopolo were on either side of the coin in both their matches, they beat Congo 3-1 and lost 2-1 to Benin in their second match.

"I think the team performed really good, especially in the first game. We played with some of the new guys, and it didn't take that much for them to be comfortable and have a good game. It has been a good outing for us, and we hope that we can have more friendly matches before we can start with our Afcon qualifiers in June. It was important for us as players, as we have some new guys in the team. We have been away from each other for a long time," says Musonda.

Although some teams chose to take their senior squads to Antalya, Malawi choose to take the Junior Flames to the competition. Head of Technical, Mario Marinica not only used this tournament as preparation for the Afcon qualifiers but also the 2024 Olympic qualifiers taking place later in the year. This is also a building phase for Marinica for the future Flames, he selected players as young as 16-years-old for the tournament. Malawi tested themselves against Kuwait and Togo with a 2-0 win and a 3-0 loss respectively.

"The tournament has a massive importance from the fact that we want to get a very good range of players from 16 to 20 year olds. This is why we have also organised a game against Under 20 of Jordan so that the younger players can also get a chance to see their development playing competitive level and this makes the trip more worthwhile. We took the Under 23 because of what we want to achieve," says Marinica.

The Squirrels had a more fruitful competition, winning all games over Liberia, Chipolopolo and Togo. Michel Dussuyer's finished the tournament with a 1-1 draw with The Sparrowhawks and were crowned champions of the Antalya Cup. Benin started the tournament on fire as they made light work over Liberia with a resounding 4-0 victory. The Lone Star was got handed another defeat of the tournament by Leone Stars curtesy of a brace by 19-year-old debutant Kallum Casey. The match ended 2-1. Casey was one of three coach John Keister's debutants in the tournament, Samuel Bekoe and Saidu Kamara were the other two. He says there will be more young players in the squad in the future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are trying to identify players; we are going through a difficult period now. These games, sometimes, are to help us around identifying (players), sometimes it's not result. Hopefully these will give us an idea about where we are and what we need try help the development.

"We're pleased to have come here; it's given me a lot of positive around going forward to the qualifiers. We have important qualifiers coming in. That's probably the transition we are doing now, around players and hopefully the boys we have brought in have probably given me a lot more food for thought. Going forward, we're pleased that we are bringing in another younger group and that will go for a number of years. Hopefully people can understand the job we're trying to do and look to invest in it so we can get the result we require," adds Keister.