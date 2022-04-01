Zimbabwe: Late Socialite Ginimbi's Empire Crumbles

The family of late businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure, best known as Ginimbi is up in arms with the executor of his estate, accusing her of stripping assets to the extent that his business empire is on the verge of crumbling.

Kadungure's sisters have told the High Court that one of his top-of-the-range vehicles, a Bentley Continental, has gone missing while they can also not account for some haulage trucks and other cars which were in possession of people he associated with during his lifetime.

At the same time, one of Kadungure's companies Quick Gases (Pty) Ltd based in Botswana is facing closure, with creditors lining up to claim their dues.

His sisters Juliet and Neria, together with their father Anderson, have filed an urgent chamber application seeking authority to defend litigation processes to avoid the collapse of the Botswana based company.

They are seeking an order granting them leave to execute a High Court judgement dismissing a local lawyer, Patricia Darangwa as the executor of Ginimbi's estate.

The order could not be effected after Darangwa appealed at the Supreme Court.

As such the Kadungure siblings and their father have been unable to effect any execution pending finalisation of Darangwa's appeal.

In the present case, the family's lawyer David Chogureyi Dhumbura, says the matter is very urgent.

"FNB Bank Botswana has instituted foreclosure action against one of the deceased's major investments called Quick Gases (Pty) Ltd which also is reeling under dire effects of closure from the time of the deceased's demise and risks further indebtedness," said the lawyer.

"The action is over some loans borrowed during the deceased's lifetime. There is need for Juliet and Neria, as the newly appointed executrixes, to regularise the directorship of the said Quick Gases and resume its operations as soon as possible."

Ginimbi passed on in 2020 as a result of a road traffic accident.

The family says Darangwa has been stripping Kadungure's immovable properties in Botswana in violation of the extant provisional order of the High Court barring her.

They said Darangwa has a record of breaching the law in her administration of Kadungure's estate since at one time she attempted to dispose of his Lamborghini super car and as such cannot be trusted.

Juliet said she was recently in Botswana where she inspected her brother's estate file only to discover that Darangwa has been writing to the Master of the High Court of Botswana making some requests as the executor.

"The current order of affairs does not augur well for us as the potential beneficiaries, for example, of shares in Quick Gases. The company risks an order of foreclosure and further lawsuits from other creditors. It needs to defend the said litigation and trade itself out of debt pronto," said Juliet.

"Kadungure's private vehicles that he purchased risk depreciation due to passage of time and one of them, a Bentley, is missing in South Africa. Most of his haulage trucks which were in the hands of several individuals in South Africa at the time of his death currently cannot be accounted for. We cannot risk having the deceased's company assets going under the hammer. This no doubt affects what we get as residue and imperils the company as a whole," she further submitted.

The matter is yet to be determined.