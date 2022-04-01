South Africa: Latest Regulations a Guide for Sectors to Promote Vaccination

Deputy President David Mabuza says government will continue to encourage employers to develop and implement policies that promote the uptake of vaccination.

He also said the recently published regulations by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma provides an over-arching framework that guides various sectors to promote vaccination.

The Deputy President said this when he responded to oral questions at the National Assembly on Thursday as government moves to ensure the country reaches population immunity.

"The regulations recently published by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs provide an over-arching framework that guides various sectors to promote vaccination as part of incentives to participate in specific gatherings and sporting activities.

"All these protocols are intended to persuade people to vaccinate in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections," he said.

This as Cabinet has put afoot plans to end the National State of Disaster as early as next week. Earlier this week, Dlamini Zuma announced the gazetting and publishing of some regulations that should remain, in accordance with Section 27 of the Disaster Management Act, provides for the management of the post disaster management and rehabilitation.

The Deputy President said government will continue to encourage employers to implement policies aimed at encouraging workers to vaccinate.

"On the issues of workplace vaccine mandates, workplaces, especially those with large numbers of employees, have actively played a role in providing vaccination to employees as well as in encouraging workers to vaccinate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will continue to encourage employers to develop and implement policies that promote the uptake of vaccination within workplaces."

As of the 28 March 2022, government has administered 33.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to 20.9 million individuals. This, the Deputy President said, translates to 48.6% of adults having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"The coverage is not equal across all age cohorts with more than 68% of people 60 years of age having been vaccinated, compared with only 35% in those between 18 and 34 years.

"Of course, whilst reaching unvaccinated older people and providing ongoing protection to this group through provision of booster doses remain a priority, increasing coverage in younger cohorts especially in 18 to 34 years olds, is also key to increase coverage at the population level.

"This strategy, which is, protecting those most vulnerable and increasing overall population coverage, is important if the effects of any future waves are to be mitigated especially given the easing of restrictions as announced by the President on 22 March 2022.

"It is critical that more people are vaccinated in order to reduce the number of infections, especially the number of hospitalisations and deaths associated with COVID-19 infections. This will also help a great deal to reduce the impact of any future waves."