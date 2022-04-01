South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Urges Contractors to Complete Project At Greater Brandvlei Water Scheme

press release

Minister Mchunu urged contractors on-site at Brandvlei Water Scheme to pull their socks up

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu urged contractors of Greater Brandvlei Water Scheme to put more determination and close gaps in pursuit of completing the project. This declaration was made today, 31 March 2022 at Breede-Gouritz Catchment Management Agency offices in Worcester in the Western Cape.

The announcement was made during a Ministerial Media Tour to the Scheme aimed at inspecting the progress that has been made so far. The project commenced in November 2020 and is anticipated to be completed by October 2022. Thus far the project currently sits at 17% completion which is a cause for concern for the Minister and he was unambiguous about it during the engagement.

The Greater Brandvlei Water Scheme consists of two state-owned off-channel dams, namely Brandvlei and Kwaggaskloof Dams. The project seeks to raise the Holsloot Feeder Canal by a further 300mm over a 4 km stretch at an estimated cost of R21 million.

The raising of this canal wall will augment the storage capacity to ensure sustainable water availability in the system. This water is then stored and released into the Breede River during the dry Western Cape summer months.

Initially the budget for this project was not classified as an emergency, but subsequent to the Ministerial working session held in Stellenbosch in November last year a budget was ringfenced to ensure completion of the project.

Upon the much-anticipated completion of the Scheme, previously disadvantaged water users, existing commercial farmers, and other industries will benefit immensely. Through this project 6 000 much needed jobs are expected to be created.

"Agriculture is emerging as a front runner in terms of sustaining jobs and keeping the economy of the country afloat. This is a low-cost project but the impact in terms of the economy particularly in the agricultural space is immense" Minister Mchunu said.

Minister Mchunu further indicated that the progress of the country largely depended on what we do and what we do not do, so everyone must go out there and make a difference.

Acting Director-General for Regulation, Compliance and Enforcement Leonardo Manus expressed his appreciation to the Western Cape team for working hard behind the scenes in order to ensure that Cape Town and other surrounding areas do not run out of water.

"We are vowing to provide the necessary support to make it a point that this project is completed sooner rather than later", Manas stated.

In a different twist during his discussion with the media during the site visit, Minister Mchunu earnestly pleaded with everyone to be an activist for non-pollution by going out there and encouraging people not to pollute our water resources.

The zestful Minister Mchunu persists to visit every corner of the country, monitoring and inspecting progress on various projects in pursuit of adequate and sustainable water supply to households, industry, agriculture, and in effect all economic activities.