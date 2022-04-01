South Africa: Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Welcomes Arrest of Pakistani National for Fraud and Corruption

press release

Minister Motsoaledi ecstatic as another passport fraudster is nabbed at Cape Town International Airport

Home Affairs Counter Corruption and the police in the Western Cape arrested another Pakistani national within a week who defrauded SA enabling documents when he tried to leave the country.

The suspect fraudulently acquired a South African ID in Gauteng and a passport in KwaZulu-Natal. He is scheduled to appear at the Bellville Magistrate Court.

The suspect had been on the radar of the Counter Corruption Branch for his involvement in suspected fraudulent activities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The Counter Corruption Branch received a tip-off that he was planning to leave the country.

On 30 March 2022, he booked a flight to leave out of Cape Town. He then cancelled this ticket before the flight took off. On 31 March 2022, he booked another ticket to leave on the same day.

When he tried to check in, immigration officers blocked his attempt and immediately called Counter Corruption and the police who moved swiftly to make the arrest.

Immigration officers had details of his fraudulent South African passport and his Pakistani passport.

"The net is closing in on all the corrupt Home Affairs officials and their associates who are undermining the country's laws. This failed bid to evade justice in South Africa is linked to the take down of a syndicate that was operating out of the Krugersdorp Home Affairs office last week," said Minister Motsoaledi.

The Minister has instructed the Department to speedily finalise the investigation of the Home Affairs officials who were working with this suspect so that appropriate action can be taken.

"We don't tolerate fraud and corruption and it is clear that there are members of society who share our resolve and provide reliable tip-offs. We thank them for coming forward," said Minister Motsoaledi.

The Minister said a multi-disciplinary law enforcement team is keeping a beady eye on a number of corrupt Home Affairs officials and syndicates and more arrests are imminent.