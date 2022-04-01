Nigeria: Inspector General of Police's Crime-Fighting Approach Has Improved Security in Rivers - Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the approach adopted by the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman, in crime fighting has reduced insecurity in the state drastically.

This came as Wike lauded the Police Officers' Wives Association, POWA, for constructing a skill acquisition centre for Police officers' wives in Rivers State at Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Commissioning the centre named after Hajiya Hajara Alkali Usman, the President of POWA and wife of the Inspector General of Police, at the Iguwuta Divisional Headquarters in Ikwerre, Wike recalled that in June 2021, when Hajiya Hajara Usman first visited and solicited support to establish the centre for wives and children of police officers in the state, the state government did not hesitate.

Wike, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said security in the state had improved, linking it to the new security approach adopted by the IGP.He commended IGP Usman for being committed and professional in tackling issues of security in the state.

Wike said: "I further ask you to extend our sincere appreciation to your husband, the IGP, Alkali Usman. Everyone in Rivers State can testify that today, security in the state has tremendously improved.

"This is because of the professional efforts at fighting crime. This is how we need to approach crime. If the police continue to improve, the dream of Nigerians in the near future of having a safe and secure country will be realised."He affirmed that it was laudable that the skill acquisition centre had been constructed to enable police officers' wives, children and all those who care to learn skills do so. However, Hajara Usman thanked Wike for his steady support and commitment to POWA.

She urged all POWA chapters across the country to emulate the giant stride by the Rivers State POWA and replicate its significance in their states and urged beneficiaries to use the centre for the good of all.

Meanwhile, state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Eboka Friday, thanked the governor for partnering POWA to establish the centre.

He said: "The IGP is trying to boost our welfare and ensure we get all we need to fight crime to reduce it to the minimum. What the IGP is doing to us, the wife is doing to POWA. We know this action of hers will help to stabilise the family."

