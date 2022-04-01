Malawi: Mozambican Nabbed, Property Worth K1.2 Million Recovered

Police in Mangochi district have arrested a Mozambican national Amerigoh Bazilio Thomas, 28, over the weekend for being suspected to have broken into different houses and stolen assorted items.

The police have also recovered stolen items worth K1.2 million.

According to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub-Inspector Amina Texas Saudi, it is alleged that Thomas on the nights of March 15 and 19, 2022, broke into 2 houses at M'baluku location and went away with assorted property including solar panel, two speakers, amplifier, sub woofer, fun and K45,000 cash when the owners were asleep.

Both matters were reported to Mangochi Police Station whereupon investigations were launched.

Over last weekend, Mangochi Police detectives raided Thomas's house at M'baluku where he was arrested. The police also recovered the stolen property which were found tied in a bedsheet.

Upon searching further, Thomas was also found with 30 new motor vehicle lenses

in a sack bag hidden under the bed.

In the meantime, the items have been identified by owners except the motor vehicle lenses which are yet to be identified.

The suspect will appear before court to answer the charges of bulglary and theft contrary to sections 309 and 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

Thomas hails from Maganga Village, Mandimba district of Niassa Province in Mozambique.