Malawi: Mozambican Business Delegation Interested to Invest in Malawi

31 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

A business delegation from Mozambique has expressed interest to invest in various areas of trade in Malawi.

The delegation is in the country for three days to explore trade opportunities from 28-30 March 2022.

Speaking during a Malawi-Mozambique Business to Business Forum in Lilongwe on Monday, President of Confederation for Economic Association (CTA) in Tete, Dr Herminio Nhantumbo, said they are mainly interested in areas of health services, agribusiness, tourism, transport, tourism and fishing sector.

"There are a lot of opportunities in our countries where we can invest. We can do a lot of things together to develop our nations," he said.

Nhantumbo added that the forum also gives them a chance to network and share experiences of their businesses.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Francis Zhiwao, said the forum between the two countries arguers well with the Malawi National Export Strategy 11 aiming at unlocking the country's full export potential.

"The portfolio of businesses that have come from Mozambique perfectly aligns with Malawi's export strategic focus," he said.

Zhiwao said the strategy prioritizes Agriculture commercialization, industrialization and urbanization.

