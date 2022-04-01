Ghana: Worldwide Healthcare Donates to UER Children With Disabilities

Worldwide Healthcare, an Imperial Logistics SA Group Company, has donated mobility aids to children with disabilities in the Upper East Region (UER) to facilitate their movement to school and health facilities in times of sickness.

In all 27 wheelchairs and 25 wheel tricycles were donated to the beneficiaries who were drawn from Sandema in the Builsa North District, Sirigu in the Kasena- Nankana West District, Bongo District and Bolgatanga Municipality.

Additionally the organisation also donated a number of medical wheelchairs to some healthcare facilities in the region to support the movement of vulnerable patients in accessing healthcare.

Worldwide Healthcare is engaged in the distribution and marketing of medical products (ethical and generic pharmaceutical products, vaccines, medical equipment and consumables, over the counter products and nutritional supplements) to wholesale, retail, hospitals and instituitions.

MrsAkurugoNsohma, a mother who hailed from Bongo, expressed joy over the gesture and explained that her cerebral palsy child as she grows become heavier and it was becoming difficult for her to carry her from her back, from place to place.

"When I carry her on my back and walk a short distance, my waist and chest begin to hurt", these wheelchairs given to us will relieve us a lot, especially me. Because I could not have afforded such an equipment," she stressed.

Speaking at the donation ceremony on Thursday in Bolgatanga, the Managing Director of Worldwide Healthcare Limited, Shailendra Sharma, explainedthat the donation was part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility and that the donation to the persons with disabilities was in line with the company's belief that the welfare of such persons should be seen as a human right.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Human Rights Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This intervention was to provide relief for disabled people and also the medical wheelchairs will provide much relief for the health institutions where they are very much needed," he indicated.

He stated that Worldwide Healthcare Limited has the desire to work with a reputable organisation such as Afrikids Ghana so they could see the impact of the donation on the ground.

The External Affairs Director at Afrikids Ghana, Mr Raymond Ayinne, indicated that it was a joy for Afrikids to be partners in a charity event that was much relief to vulnerable people.

"For us atAfrikids, we believe that education, healthcare and child protection are the pillars in terms of what we do as a charity and we hope that these children will be better protected and better cared for through the provision of these wheelchairs," he intimated.

He explained further that beneficiaries were identified by Afrikids Ghana through their work in the areas.